Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about Hindi cinema having a fall at the box office and reveals if he would continue doing supernatural shows

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising to become one of the most prolific actors.

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq.

He appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, produced by 4 Lions Films, and starred with Niyati Fatnani in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed a major character in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him what he thinks about Indian cinema’s downfall at the Box office and whether he would continue to do supernatural shows.

The digital world is spreading wide; are you open to accepting roles in web series or do you have some limitations?

I don't limit myself as an actor at all. All I seek is good scripts, a good character who can relate with the audience, and a good and hardworking team. That's all that I need to get me going.

As an actor today the audience is very sensitive in everything that is shot or shown be it television, Bollywood, or Web series; with the controversy with the movie Pathaan over the color of clothing what are your views as an actor when it comes to making a project? Do you think the industry is an easy target these days?

Art in itself is sensitive and delicate I feel. Because of the humongous reach involved with it, I feel it is practically not possible to make every individual happy. That simply can't happen. There will always be someone or the other who will have a problem with something or the other.

For me, that number will exist but as long as the appreciation and good part is outnumbering that by a big margin, I have no problem with it. It's part and parcel of our profession. But yes, given the fact that the entertainment industry involves the limelight, our fraternity can sometimes be an easy target in certain situations.

You have been part of supernatural shows so do you want to continue with such shows or would you want to go explore something new?

Well, supernatural shows have been an important part of my life and hence I am forever grateful to them and the makers and the audience. So there's no reason why I shouldn't do stuff like that in the future. Having said that, I am an actor and an actor is supposed to do everything for this art. So I am always open to all forms of nice scripts and all mediums.

