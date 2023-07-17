Exclusive! Harsh Rajput talks about his upcoming projects and reveals why he didn’t sign anything post-Pishachini going – off-air

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 05:00
Harsh Rajput

MUMBAI: Harsh Rajput is a well-known actor in the entertainment world who has been slowly rising up to become one of the most prolific actors.

He made his television debut with Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan on StarPlus. He also played roles in the television series Dharm Veer, Hitler Didi, and Crazy Stupid Ishq.

He appeared in the supernatural television series Nazar on StarPlus, produced by 4 Lions Films, and starred Niyati Fatnani and in the lead character of Ansh Rathod. He later portrayed a major character in the Naagin 5 spinoff Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein on Colors TV

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him how his journey began in the entertainment industry and he also revealed about his upcoming projects.

How did your journey begin as an actor? Do you remember the first day of your shoot?

My journey as an actor has been quite interesting and challenging at the same time. I have given uncountable auditions. Some would work and some wouldn't. But what I learned in that journey was to stay patient as in our field, patience and having a strong mind is the most important. And yes, who doesn't remember the first day of the shoot? It is always special and holds a special place in your heart.

Tell us something about your upcoming projects.

Well, I won't be able to comment on anything right now. But as soon as I start shooting I will be able to tell you about it.

Since Pishachini went off air, you haven’t signed anything. Are you on break?

Well, I feel there is nothing called a break when you are not shooting you are still working on yourself. I am a workaholic.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans miss watching Harsh Rajput on screen.

About Author

