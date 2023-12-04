Exclusive! Harsh Vashisth And Shweta Gautam to enter Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 10:51
Harsh Vashisth And Shweta Gautam

MUMBAI: Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is doing extremely well on television and the audience is hooked on the show. The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Jairoop Jeevan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV

Fans of the show love the lead couple of the show but we have some bad news for the fans of the lead Shehzad, as he is quitting the show. 

The rumor mill was abuzz with the news of Shehzad quitting or being replaced circulating for a bit.

Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the telly world.

As you know, there are a lot of entries and exits happening on the shows and we try to keep you updated with all the entertaining news on television.

As per sources, actors Harsh Vashisth And Shweta Gautam are all set to enter the show Sindoor Ki Keemat.

Rajiv Kumar, will be seen playing the role of Arjun’s father if sources are to be believed.

Rajiv is a well known actor who has been seen in many shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Adaalat, Crime Patrol, Saas Bina Sasural and more.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Actress Madhuri Sanjeev roped in to be part of Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat

Vaibhavi Hankare Gul Khan Sindoor Ki Keemat Karishma Jain Four Lions Productions Dangal TV Qubool Hai Rajiv Kumar Harsh Vashisth Shweta Gautam TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 10:51

