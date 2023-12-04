Exclusive! Harsh Vashisth And Shweta Gautam to enter Dangal TV’s Sindoor Ki Keemat!

MUMBAI: Dangal TV's Sindoor Ki Keemat is doing extremely well on television and the audience is hooked on the show. The drama series is bankrolled by Gul Khan and Karishma Jain.

Fans of the show love the lead couple of the show but we have some bad news for the fans of the lead Shehzad, as he is quitting the show.

The rumor mill was abuzz with the news of Shehzad quitting or being replaced circulating for a bit.

The show Sindoor Ki Keemat is bankrolled by 4 Lions Films and now is gearing for a new entry.

As per sources, actors Harsh Vashisth And Shweta Gautam are all set to enter the show Sindoor Ki Keemat.

Rajiv Kumar, will be seen playing the role of Arjun’s father if sources are to be believed.

Rajiv is a well known actor who has been seen in many shows like Sasural Genda Phool, Adaalat, Crime Patrol, Saas Bina Sasural and more.

