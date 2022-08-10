Exclusive! Harsha Khandeparkar, Nikhilesh Rathore, and Varun Rathore roped in for Multiverse Motion Picture’s Dev Rahasya!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/23/2023 - 15:12
Nikhilesh Rathore, and Varun Rathore roped in for Multiverse Motion Picture’s Dev Rahasya!

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

A lot of new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. There are some that are all set for launches in the coming days.

Multiverse motion pictures is a new production house founded by Amrit S inha & Amrapali Sinha.

The production house is coming up with a new show titled ‘Dev Rahasya’.

As per reports, Prema Mehta is all set to star in the socio-mythos show.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.
As per sources, Harsha Khandeparkar, Nikhilesh Rathore, and Varun Rathore were roped in for Multiverse Motion Pictures’’s New Show Dev Rahasaya.
We previously gave you the update that, actors Rushi Raj Pawar and Kumar Hedge have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

A small teaser for the show was released and the viewers have been curious to find out more about the show.

Are you excited to see what the show is about?

