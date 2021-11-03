EXCLUSIVE! 'Harshad and I did our mock shoot together', Pranali Rathod reveals how she agreed for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bond with Harshad Chopda and more

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Sirat and Kartik's Jodi is the most adored on-screen duo, after the leap the new Jodi with Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as Akshara and Abhimanyu.

We got in touch with the gorgeous Akshara aka Pranali Rathod and asked her about the show, her bonds and more. The actress had some interesting stories to share, check out what she had to say.

What made you choose Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

I have been a fan of the show, I used to watch the show with my mother when I was young. I used to love the way they used to portray the family, their relations and all. I always found it relatable, bagging the show was something that I never imagined so when I was offered the character in the show, there was no way I would deny it.

Did you want to do Akshara only of any other character? Did you do any special preparations?

I was pitched for Akshara, and I completely relate to the character. Pranali and Akshara are quite similar, we both love our families, free-spirited. I love singing as well so yes I found myself with the character. There were no special preparations actually it went with the flow.

You are paired opposite Harshad for the first time, what do you have to say about the chemistry?

Ofcourse everybody knows him, I was nervous at the beginning but when we did the mock shoot together and it was so good that I felt comfortable doing a scene with him. I instantly felt that our scene went great and that's how we got selected as well. I think he is a very nice person by heart, so humble. I really enjoy working with him.

Well, we can't wait to see Akshara and Abhimanyu's intriguing chemistry.

