Exclusive! Harshad Chopda opens up about the time he got Rajan Shahi’s approval to play the role of Abhimanyu! Details Inside

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

Harshad Chopda has been a popular actor for a long time and become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the industry for quite some time and has gained immense love and popularity during his time in the industry. He is now one of the highest-paid TV actors.

His roles in Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, and Bepannah have made him incredibly well-known.

While Harshad has always been very vocal about his love for Rajan Shahi, in a recent interaction with TellyChakkar he revealed how Rajan Shahi signed him for the role of Abhimanyu.

He spoke about Rajan Shahi and said, “God, has really been kind, I have worked with some very good people and in some very good shows. But today at the stage I am, this is the 9th year, and what a run the show has had. I remember the first day that I went to meet him and sir explained the show to me, and we had a mock shoot. Even recently, I had gotten worried, and he told me that I came on because of him and one thing that is amazing about him is that he is very approachable and gives you the freedom to express and he gives you a canvas”.

Harshad is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

