Exclusive! Harshad Chopda opens up about the time he got Rajan Shahi’s approval to play the role of Abhimanyu! Details Inside

The USP of the show is the chemistry between Akshara and Abhimanyu, which makes them one of the best jodis on television.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 21:26
Abhimanyu

MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won the hearts of fans. 'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending.

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life has witnessed many changes as they have been living separate lives post the leap.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Harshad Chopra reveals THIS is what he wants in an ideal partner, and talks about Abhimanyu's Dilemma! Details Inside!

Harshad Chopda has been a popular actor for a long time and become a household name post his portrayal of Abhimanyu in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He has been part of the industry for quite some time and has gained immense love and popularity during his time in the industry. He is now one of the highest-paid TV actors.

His roles in Left Right Left, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, and Bepannah have made him incredibly well-known.

While Harshad has always been very vocal about his love for Rajan Shahi, in a recent interaction with TellyChakkar he revealed how Rajan Shahi signed him for the role of Abhimanyu.

He spoke about Rajan Shahi and said, “God, has really been kind, I have worked with some very good people and in some very good shows. But today at the stage I am, this is the 9th year, and what a run the show has had. I remember the first day that I went to meet him and sir explained the show to me, and we had a mock shoot. Even recently, I had gotten worried, and he told me that I came on because of him and one thing that is amazing about him is that he is very approachable and gives you the freedom to express and he gives you a canvas”.

Harshad is currently seen playing the role of Abhimanyu in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  From convincing his parents to let him pursue acting to being one of the highest-paid TV actors, here is Harshad Chopda's incredible journey

 

 

 

 

 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar hera mishra Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni AkshNav
Like
1
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 21:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Anjum Fakih opens up about social media and privacy, saying “I do think some things should be personal but being a part of this industry means..”! Read for more
MUMBAI : Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra....
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Love Connection! Raghav's love on the surface
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers were loving the chemistry of the lead...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Abhinav gives a befitting reply to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Harshad Chopda opens up about the time he got Rajan Shahi’s approval to play the role of Abhimanyu! Details Inside
MUMBAI : In the longest-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have currently won...
Dance Maestro Remo Dsouza to grace the sets of India's Best Dancer Season 3 for the Grand Premiere episode
MUMBAI :Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer 3' will be hosting the 'Grand Premiere' this upcoming...
Sonali Bendre takes over the stage of India’s Best Dancer' with her dance moves!
MUMBAI :Celebrating the 'Best 13', Sony Entertainment Television's 'India's Best Dancer Season 3' will be hosting the '...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan
Rakul Preet Singh cherishes 1 year of Runway 34! Shared starstruck moment with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets
Latest Video
Related Stories
AISHWARYA / NEIL
Wow! This is what Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma had to say about doing the reality show “Nach Baliye Season 10”
Priya Ahuja
EXCLUSIVE! Priya Ahuja talks about doing GHKKPM, reveals why she was destined to be a part of this show, shares her bond with Harshad Arora, calls him the most humble person she has ever met
Vrihi Kodvara
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Vrihi Kodvara to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2 as Atharva and Imlie's daughter
Handsome hunks bring a fun twist
Wow! From Gaurav Khanna, and Abhishek Nigam to Karan Vohra and more, Handsome hunks bring a fun twist to the classic suits at the Indian Telly Awards 2023!
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta
Kya Baat Hai! It's the year of corset dresses at Indian Telly Awards 2023, From Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to Ulka Gupta, Check out the best looks here!
Rupali Ganguly
Wow! From Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna to Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, check out these most loved jodis of Indian Television