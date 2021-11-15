EXCLUSIVE! 'Harshad spoils us with the munchies', Parth aka Neeraj Goswami on his bond with Harshad and Paras, his hobbies and more

MUMBAI: The show will unfold a new story with grown-up Akshara, Kairav, and Aarohi. It was earlier updated that Pranali Rathod has been roped in for the show as Akshara, Mayank Arora as Kairav, Harshad Chopda to play Abhimanyu and Karishma Sawant to play Aarohi in the show post the leap.

Currently, the show is set to unfold the massive drama with Aarohi and Abhimanyu's engagement in the show.

Apart from Harshad, there are two more charming boys in the show, one of them is Parth Birla aka Neeraj Goswami. We got in touch with the charmer and asked him about his bond with his onscreen brothers, hobbies and more check out what they had to say :

Harshad, Paras and you are the three brothers, what kind of a bond do you'll share off-screen?

Personally, everything is in a nascent stage and we are yet to find out more about each other. For now, I share my green room with Paras and he is a chilled out guy. Harshad, for me, is a source to learn so many things. I observe him and try to grasp and learn as much as I can. He, too, does not shy away from giving tips that would make us look and do our jobs better. Plus, he spoils all of us with sandwiches, pizzas and burgers almost on a daily basis

Talking about Neeraj, what are your hobbies?

Might sound unusual but one of my hobbies is teaching Spanish. Also, if time allows, I like to rejuvenate myself by playing the guitar or jamming with my friend who sings really well.

Your 3 am food? Which is your favourite cuisine?

You will never find me awake at 3 am. Hahahahaa... Being a foodie, i do not discriminate between cuisines. I accept all that comes my way with equal love and excitement, as long as it is vegetarian though.

