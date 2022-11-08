Exclusive! Has Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritka bid adieu to the show? | Deets Inside

Twinkle’s journey so far is quite commendable but for a long time, it seems she has gone missing from the sets and also from the episodes of Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 16:46
Exclusive! Has Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritka bid adieu to the show? | Deets Inside

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with another update from the telly town.

Twinkle Vasisht is playing the role of Kritika in Zee TV'sKundali Bhagya. The talented actress has been in the industry for quite a while. She is known for her performance in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, and Tuu to Gayo, among others.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Revelation! Karan to learn that Kavya is his daughter, Prithvi and Sherlyn return to ruin their lives

Twinkle’s journey so far is quite commendable but for a long time, it seems she has gone missing from the sets and also from the episodes of ZeeTV’s show – Kundali Bhagya.

Well, a closed source to us revealed to us that, “Twinkle has left now for her home town. She is currently enjoying her family time in Ahmedabad. But at the same time, the fact that she is absent from the sets while the ongoing track of Rishabh and Preeta's anniversary is on and everyone is raising questions.”

A source from the show reveals that there are meetings happening regarding her role. Also, Twinkle was unavailable to comment at the moment.

Also read: Ooh La La! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht aka Kritka had a crush on this star during her early days | Deets Inside

But talking about the show, Karan has entered the lives of Rishabh and Preeta as Arjun and wants revenge, thinking that they were the ones who conspired against him. However, with Prithvi’s entry into the Luthras’ life, things are about to change.

This will lead to a big revelation as Karan will realize that Kavya is his daughter. Further, Prithvi and Sherlyn will be back to ruin the lives of Karan, Preeta and Rishabh.

Well, do want to see her back?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Shakti Arora Twinkle Vashist kritka
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 16:46

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TOO HOT TO HANDLE! Kaamnaa's Chandni Sharma's sexy outfits will surely drop your jaws
MUMBAI:Chandni Sharma is currently seen in Sony TV's show Kaamnaa. The actress is playing the lead role of Akanksha in...
Handsome Hunk! These pictures of heartthrob Karan Kundrra prove that he can easily be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Check out
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a TV superstar who enjoys a massive fan following. He is a heartthrob and is receiving...
EXCLUSIVE! 'If there is a good opportunity, I would love to debut in Punjabi Cinema' Kanwar Dhillon candidly reveals the best compliment he received to date; his take on Punjabi Industry and more
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Wow! Nakuul Mehta goes Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly's way and we are loving it
MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta is currently seen as Ram in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor is ruling several...
HEARTFELT APOLOGY! Team Tellychakkar seeks an apology from Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt for the recent content misreading
MUMBAI:  Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have been one of the most adored duos in recent times. Tellychakkar had been...
Dripping Hot! Brahmastra star Mouni Roy raises temperatures in her latest sexy photo shoot, Check out the pictures
MUMBAI : Actress Mouni Roy is setting social media on fire with her latest black high-slit dress. Check out the...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits
Pathetic! Pathaan actress Deepika Padukone receives flaks on social media and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video