Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn bid adieu to Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but Ruhi makes it look effortless with her talent.

Well, post the leap, we have witnessed the smashing entries of Shakti Arora aka Arjun, Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali, and Ananya Gambhir aka Kavya Karan Luthra. Now, the audience is wondering if Sheryln and Prithvi’s chapter has come to an end in the show.

To know to truth, we got in touch with Ruhi aka Sherlyn. She revealed, “I am on a break currently, and but I have not yet received the further narration of the story post the leap from the creative team of the show.”

We can assume the same about Prithvi aka Sanjay Gagnani’s role in Kundali Bhagya.

Talking about the current track, As earlier reported, Arjun will be seen upset as he did not win the auction of the palace. He continuously tries to defeat Rishabh. He is on the verge of cracking a business deal against Rishabh.

Before entering the business centre, he will be seen talking to his fiancee, and a tempo traveller hits him. He falls unconscious.

Well, would you like to see Ruhi aka Sherlyn and Prithvi aka Sanjay on the show?

