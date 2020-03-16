Exclusive! Has Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sheryln said goodbye to Zee TV’s show – Kundali Bhagya?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

Also read: Kundali Bhagya: Exclusive! Rishabh to reveal Prithvi and Sherlyn's truth; Preeta stops Karan and Natasha's wedding!

Ruhi Chaturvedi plays the negative role of Sherlyn in the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya. The role is dynamic and has layers of emotions that are not easy to showcase, but with her talent, Ruhi makes it look effortless.

But recently, there were rumours that Ruhi aka Sherlyn have quit the show – Kundali Bhaagya, so to know about the complete truth about the same, we got in touch with her and revealed to us that, “I have been receiving calls today since this news is out, but honestly I do not have any clue about it. I just know that the show is taking a leap of five years and furthermore narration regarding the show I have not got.”

Also read: Exclusive! Honestly, I do not have any cheat days, but I love eating Chinese food, especially noodles: Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi aka Sherlyn

But as earlier reported by us, Karan’s wedding with Natasha will get called off. On the other hand, Prithvi’s truth will be a shocker to everyone. They learn that Sheryln was Prithvi’s girlfriend. Thus, they are thrown out of the Luthra mansion, but they will continue their strategies and plans against Karan, Preeta, Rishabh, and the Luthra family. Moreover, Preeta will stop Natasha and Karan's wedding.

For more news and updates stay tuned to tellychakkar.com