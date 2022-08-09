Exclusive! Has Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh Singh Ahlawat bid adieu to Colors TV’s Parineetii?

Actor Vishal Solanki plays the role of Rakesh Singh Ahlawat in the show, he is Parineet's ex-fiancè and obsessive lover.

Exclusive! Has Vishal Solanki aka Rakesh Singh Ahlawat bid adieu to Colors TV’s Parineetii?

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot as the story comprises one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Actor Vishal Solanki plays the role of Rakesh Singh Ahlawat in the show. He is Parineet's ex-fiancè and obsessive lover.

Also read: Parineeti: Exclusive! Rajiv’s special gesture for Parineeti will melt your heart

Now for a long time, Vishal was spending some quality time as he keeps on posting his daily movements and updates on social media and fans are wondering why is he missing from the show!

And now a source close to the show revealed to us, “Vishal is not shooting for last 10-15 days with us. And his minimum days are not getting fulfilled for the shoot. He has already given a notice to the makers and the meetings are going on the senior level. Let’s see what happens next. Also, he is bothered about his future as well.”

Also read: OMG! Check out this BTS video of Tanvi Dogra shooting for the accident scene

Till now, Ashish Dixit, Coral Bhamra, Kaushal Kapoor, Bhavya Chauhan, Utkarsh Gupta, Hemant Choudhary, Prashant Sethi, and Amit Kapoor have already bid adieu to show for some or the other reason. It may be their characters had no interesting plot further or some are shown dead in the show. 

Talking about Vishal, along with this show, he was seen in Naagin 6 starring opposite Tejasswi Prakash as Rajesh Pratap Singh, where he got arrested for committing a heinous crime with his wife. 

Well, it will be interesting to see whether Vishal continues the show or not.

Guys, what will he do next?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 

