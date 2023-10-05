Exclusive! Have Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam become friends ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Shiv Thakare has this to say about their equation and more

The star is all set to fulfill his dream of going to Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 as a contestant and like many other participants he has been getting a lot of encouraging messages and wishes.
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game. His game has been liked by the audience and he was considered one of the best players on Bigg Boss 16 as well.

His bond with Sumbul, Abdu, and MC Stan is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone. Even his equation with Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is shipped by the fans and they call them #ShivRit.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shiv Thakare before he started his journey with Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, and spoke to him about Archana Gautam, expectations, and more.

When asked about his current equation with her and how the two have moved on from Bigg Boss16, he said, “I did a show with her called Entertainment Ki Raat, she is also taking things in a different way, which is a good thing. I told her that Archana we are not playing the Bigg Boss game now, your stunt is yours and mine is mine, when you do a stunt, I will appreciate it, motivate you, and she also said we would do it, we don’t want to make Khatron Ke Khiladi into Bigg Boss”. 

Further when asked about what he is looking forward to and whether he would prefer the outdoor shoot, the stunts, or Rohit Shetty, he said, “The stunts without Rohit Sir, will be incomplete, because that combination is very different, that is a combo deal, because when you do the stunts in presence of Rohit Sir, the feeling of that is very different, because of the way he handles the contestants, and motivates them, is very special. Many people who might leave the stunt midway, end up doing it because of Rohit Sir”.

Shiv is definitely a rising star and he has amassed a massive social media following from appearances at events to his dance reels everything he does goes viral. He had always said that Khatron ke Khiladi was always his next dream and we are glad to see him fulfill it.

Are you excited to see Shiv in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? Tell us in the comments below!

 Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

