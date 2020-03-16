EXCLUSIVE! 'He has given me a comfort zone since the beginning' Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's Gehna aka Sneha Jain on her bond with Gautam Vig, her work mantra and more

MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 has become one of the most popular shows on television at present. The show saw a major twist with Anant's death and Gehna's new avatar.

We got in touch with the beautiful Gehna aka Sneha Jain to know about her bond with Gautam Vig

Tell us something about your bond with Gautam, was it challenging to switch?

It wasn't challenging at all thanks to Gautam. He has given me a comfort zone since the beginning. The way he is onscreen, he is the same offscreen. He is a very fun loving guy and we always take each other's suggestions. There is no communication gap, because of that we are more comfortable with each other. And that's how we are able to show the same chemistry onscreen.

Do you miss Harsh around too?

When we go on a journey, we have friends coming and going, this is also a journey. Harsh and I have done really great scenes together, and had a lot of fun together. I do miss the whole family. I would be surely welcoming him if he is coming back to the show.

What is your work mantra?

When you are working for 12 hours, if you are going to be sad all the time it will surely affect you, rather have fun and you would wouldn't realise when your work is done. I enjoy on the sets and whenever we are free I keep doing these mastis and keeping a cheerful atmosphere around me.

