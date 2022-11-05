Exclusive! Heena Rajput, Mohamad Iqbal and Srikant ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new drama show named as Hara Sindoor.

Well, after Bhumika Gurung, Ankit Gera, we have exclusively learnt that Kundali Bhagya fame Heena Rajput, Mohamd Iqbal and Srikant are all set to Atrangii next – Hara Sindoor.

Heena and Mahamd will be playing the role of Rani aka Bhumika’s parents, their names would be Brinda (mother) and Bansi (father) respectively, whereas Srikant would be playing the role of Murari.

