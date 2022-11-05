Exclusive! Heena Rajput, Mohamad Iqbal and Srikant ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new drama show Hara Sindoor.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 16:19
Exclusive! Heena Rajput, Mohamad Iqbal and Srikant ropes in for Hara Sindoor for Atrangii Dekhte Raho

MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television, TellyChakkar is back with an explosive piece of news from the entertainment industry.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Ankit Gera BAGS Atrangii's Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new drama show named as Hara Sindoor.

Well, after Bhumika Gurung, Ankit Gera, we have exclusively learnt that Kundali Bhagya fame Heena Rajput, Mohamd Iqbal and Srikant are all set to Atrangii next – Hara Sindoor.

Heena and Mahamd will be playing the role of Rani aka Bhumika’s parents, their names would be Brinda (mother) and Bansi (father) respectively, whereas Srikant would be playing the role of Murari.

Also read: Exclusive! Nimki Mukhiya and Nimki Vidhyak fame Bhumika Gurung roped in for Hara Sindoor on Atrangii - Dekhte Raho

So, how much are you excited for them in a new show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Stay tuned for more updates and news on tellychakkar.com

Bhumika Gurung hara sindoor Atrangii- dekhte raho bhumika gurung latest news atrangii dekhte raho news hara sindoor news Nimki Mukhiya Nimki Vidhayak bhumika guring news Keylight Production Floating flower films Heena Rajput mohamad iqbal srikant Ankit Gera TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Wed, 05/11/2022 - 16:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bff Alert! Ek Ladka aur Ek Ladki kabhi Dost nahi ho sakte? Here's Aneri Vajani and Harsh Rajput proving this patently wrong!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another  update from the telly-world. There is always this popular question asked...
Kya Baat Hai! Check out the shocking posts of Gaurav Khanna before he became a household as Anuj
MUMBAI : Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline...
CUTENESS OVERLOAD! Erica Fernandes adores little munchkins a lot; here's the proof
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly- world. Also read:...
Exclusive! “People think that actor’s life is very easy and they get everything served on platter but that's not true” Apoorva Arora
MUMBAI: Actress Apoorva Arora has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting...
EXCLUSIVE! Parizad Kohal to be the host of Sony Tv's India's Laughter Champion
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exclusive piece of information for their avid readers. Also read:...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: High Point Drama! Bulbul comes to the party as dancer, frees Agastya
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Recent Stories
Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case
Latest Update! Jacqueline Fernandez seeks travel permission from Delhi Court amid Conman controversy case
Latest Video