EXCLUSIVE! 'Heli and I have worked together after 7 years' Mohsin Khan is all excited about his melodious heartbreak song… Uff!

Mohsin Khan is back with yet another song, after the success of his songs with Jasmin Bhasin and Tunisha Sharma, he is back with Heli Daruwala. We have already seen Heli and Mohsin together in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins and now he is finally collaborating with her after such a long gap.

Talking about the show Mohsin revealed, 'Uff, the song is sung by Queen Shreya Ghoshal. My 2021 ended with her and Stebins song “Pyar Karte ho na” It was composed by D amazing Javed Mohsin and 2022 begins with “Uff” Which was Vyrlorignal this is Indie music.'

Talking about Heli and his bond, he shared, 'Heli and I had worked together in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins in 2014. we are working together after 7 years…She's a great friend and a wonderful co-actor. Humne bahut masti ki kaafi reels banaye. Before the shooting began, the whole cast and crew with the producer Naushad reached Ajmer Durgah to pray for the song and 2022'

We can't wait to see the duo collaborate for the song, how about you guys?

