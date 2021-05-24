EXCLUSIVE! Helly Shah shares her experience of shooting in Darjeeling for Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar

MUMBAI: Helly Shah is one actress who has come a long way in her career.

She is known for portraying lead roles in Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Devanshi, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2. As of March 2021, she is presently seen as Riddhima Vansh Raisinghania in Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar that broadcast on Voot. The talented diva is romancing Rrahul Sudhir on the show and fans are loving this brand new jodi of the small screen.

Well, with the lockdown being imposed in Maharashtra, there are many sets being shifted to the outskirts and there were some which made Goa its base, however, Goa too imposed restrictions. And now, the team has shifted base to Siliguri, Darjeeling.

Well, the cast of the show is currently there and we contacted Helly Shah, to know her experience shooting for the show.

She said, “Well, we are shooting in a resort currently. There are a lot of tea trees and plantations and it is scenic here. I am more of a mountain person but it is nice to wake up to beautiful scenery. On the whole, we are shooting and are not on a trip where we can explore more of Darjeeling given the current conditions and the pandemic.”

Well said Helly!

