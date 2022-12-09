Exclusive! Hemant Thatte roped in for StarPlus's Imlie

Imlie will be taking a leap soon, and actor Hemant Thatte has been roped in for the show post leap.

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the screens. The audience has begun to like the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie.

The audience adores the romance and chemistry between Imlie and Aryan. They have tagged them as one of the most iconic couples on-screen.

As we had reported earlier that the show will be taking a leap and a new star cast will be entering the show.

Except for Sumbul, the entire star cast would be changed and the story will evolve around Imlie’s kid and Cheeni.

As per sources, actor Hemant Thatte will be entering the show where he would be having a pivotal character.

He is known for television shows Doli Armaanon Ki, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki etc. Currently, he is working on Dangal's show Aye Mere Humsafar. 

Well, there is no doubt that the fans would miss watching Fahmaan and Sumbul’s love story but it will be interesting to watch the new track of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 13:00

