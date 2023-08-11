Exclusive! Hemant was initially supposed to be a positive person but now, I like how he is well layered with grey shades: Vishal Nayak on shooting for Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Vishal shed light on his experience shooting for the show and his bond with the lead actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe.
Vishal Nayak

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankhaee Si is an off-beat show. The Star Plus serial stars Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles. Karanveer Mehra plays the parallel lead in the show and the drama has got all the more spicy post the marriage track.

Vishal Nayak plays the role of Hemant, Sayli’s on-screen brother. All the characters of the show are significant and Vishal plays an integral role in offering plot twists which contribute to the storyline. In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Vishal shed light on his experience shooting for the show and his bond with the lead actors Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe. (Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Oh No! Vaibhav plans the character assassination of Vandana)

He said, “My experience shooting for the show has been great. This is the first time that I am working with DKP. Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe are thorough professionals and extremely hardworking. As much as they take their work seriously on-screen, they are fun-loving off-screen. I share a good equation with both of them. The entire team and unit is very cooperative on the whole.

Speaking about his character, Vishal stated, "I love playing grey shades. Hemant was initially supposed to be a positive person but now he has taken a stance against his father. On the other hand, he has a soft corner for his sister as well. He wants the property without creating a rift in the family. So it is a well layered character.

I have played grey shades in Qubool Hai and other projects as well and I am enjoying this space. The only thing , if given a chance to change would be giving myself more screen time." (Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: OMG! Drunk Kunal gives a tight hug to Vandana, Comforts him as he bursts into tears)

Talking about creative differences, Vishal averred, "We are creative people so those differences are bound to happen. The good part is that our director Ashish Pathak gives us a good amount of liberty for spontaneous performance. And since most of us belong from theatre background it is easy to give a reaction to such a performance and enjoyable too."

