Exclusive! Here’s the funny reason for why the Alibaba actress Manul Chudasama cannot have cheese balls, deets inside

MUMBAI:SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show starred Tunisha Sharma in the lead role, who played the character of princess Mariam and Sheezan M Khan played Alibaba.

The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves. However, now Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama have entered the show as the new leads and we must say that the audience response is really lovely.

Also read -Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Nura dadi has a vision, it is about death

Tellychakkar got in touch with Manul Chudasama where she revealed about her favourites.

Your favourite Cuisine?

I like Italian and North Indian.

Your go-to food joint?

Honestly, home food. I really don’t prefer going out. It’s very occasional.

Your favourite ‘Maa ke haath ka khana’?

Eggplant with green peas, potatoes and tomato with Bajre ka ‘rotla’.

Your favourite late night/midnight snack?

I really like to munch on cheese balls. Now since I’m into acting I can’t really have it but I really love cheese balls. So then, I go to the kitchen and whatever is available with some protein. May be some eggs. I generally avoid eating at night.

If people were food, what type of people would you stay away from?

I don’t like Bhindi, ‘Singhoda’, and methi. So I would stay away from people like that.

Favourite thing to cook?

I know every dish to cook but this ‘ringna bateta nu shak’ and ‘rotla’I know how to cook since I was in 5th grade. My father is a fan of my phulka rotis.

One thing you hate to cook?

I would say Palak ki sabzi because I would not even eat it.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha – Chapter 2: Ali and the beast fight, the latter vows revenge on Ali

This was our conversation with the actress. Tell us how you feel about the character Marjina now.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.