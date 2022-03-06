EXCLUSIVE: Here is the one thing Pravisht Mishra FEARS while getting into the skin of Yuvaan in Banni Chow Home Delivery!

MUMBAI: Shashi Sumeet Productions is one of the A lister production houses in the entertainment industry.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Eijaz Khan and Akshay Anand roped in alongside Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Vaishnavi Macdonald for Zee Originals’ next!

It has produced quite distinguished projects in the likes of Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Dil Se Dil Tak, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and many more and now it has brought Banni Chow Home Delivery starring Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta on Star Plus.

The show is doing quite well for itself and it has managed to enthral the audience in just a couple of episodes.

Well, Pravisth is undoubtedly a talented artist and while he has showcased his potential already in Barrister Babu, he manages to have the ardent viewers smitten with his acting skills and the chocolate boy charm.

Well, did you know that there is something which Pravisht fears while getting into the skin of Yuvaan?

In conversation with Neha Rana, who has recently joined the cast of the shoot opposite Pravisht, shared, “Well, Pravisht is very hardworking and he has quite a sense of humour too. It is commendable the way he puts hardwork into getting the best out of his character. Infact, once when I was in conversation with him, Pravisht mentioned that there are times that he is also a little scared and doubts with a hope that he is not overdoing his performance.”

Well, Pravisht is certainly doing a brilliant job in Banni Chow Home Delivery as Yuvaan! Don’t you agree?

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE: Pravisht Mishra reveals the one thing that he LOVES and finds ANNOYING about his Banni Chow Home Delivery co-star Ulka Gupta!





