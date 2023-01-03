Exclusive! Here's what Santa Sarmah and Chef Marina Balakrishnan have to say for their experience working together

MUMBAI : MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on television. The show is back with its seventh season and is leaving no stone unturned to make it a great success. The show has many versions worldwide, including an Australian version, UK version and Asian version.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! SONY TV to broadcast MasterChef India instead of Star Plus?

The seventh season of MasterChef India is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Garima Arora.

Earlier, we informed about how the top 9 home cooks will get a chance to work with Sous Chefs Shivesh Bhatia, Aanal Kotak, Depinder Chibber, Sanjana Patel, Marina Balakrishnan, Ashish Bhasin and Chinu aka Shilarna Vaze.

Santa Sarmah from Guwahati will be paired with Chef Marina. They will be making some delicious dishes like sweet & namkeen pulao with tamatar ki laungi and Kesar flavoured Chandrakala with Paan Sharbat.

Talking about the dishes, Chef Garima says, "If I get such delicious food every time during the festival of Holi, I do not mind celebrating Holi every day!"

Chef Ranveer Brar shares, "Holi is incomplete without delectable food and beverages and when we mention Holi, thandai and gujiya immediately come to mind. Staying true to the spirit of Holi, Santa Sarmah's three-course meal was complete in all senses. I got emotional eating the dessert she made because it reminded me of home. Santa absorbed the spirit of Holi and her pairing with Chef Marina paid off!"

Chef Marina Balakrishnan talks about her experience cooking with Santa Sarmah saying, “Santa and I had a terrific time working together. I am happy to see her promoting the native cuisine and flavours of her hometown Assam. Her growth on MasterChef India has been wonderful to observe. Working with her was a pleasure because she has a high level of culinary competence when it comes to understanding a challenge and is very accommodating."

Talking about her experience, Santa Sarmah says, "It was such an honour to work with Chef Marina. I got to learn a lot from her, and it was a wonderful experience which will be helpful to me in future challenges too. We tried to put the best three-course meal forward. I could not have done this so precisely without her help. Holi is a special festival, and I was reminded of home when I was making the food. I tried to imbibe those emotions on the plate and I feel that effort was what touched the judges."

Will Assam's Santa Sarmah complete the task with flying colours commemorating Holi?

Also read - Exclusive! New season of Master Chef India to be launched THIS month?

Will the home cooks be able to prove their skills in this challenge?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.