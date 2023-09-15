Exclusive! Here's when Colors' new show Chand Jalne Laga is going to air

MUMBAI: Once in a while, right in the middle of ordinary life, love gave them a fairytale. However, what if circumstances become the villain in this extraordinary tale of romance?

Also read - COLORS 'Chand Jalne Laga' brings a fairytale romance; ropes in Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann

Presenting such a passionate love story, COLORS’ upcoming show ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ traces the journey of two childhood sweethearts, Dev and Tara who once brought solace in each other’s lives, but a turn of fate leads them astray.

With a fresh pairing of popular actors, Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann, essaying the lead roles of Dev and Tara respectively, the story of 'Chand Jalne Laga' unfolds against the backdrop of a beautiful vineyard.

The very forces that once bound them, compel them to lead separate lives, but serendipitously their paths cross. Will their shared history be enough to rekindle the ardent love they once shared?

Only time will tell whether their 'happily ever after' is on the cards. Evoking the sentiments of love, separation, and uncertainty, the show’s first-of-its-kind musical promo is out now.

We have exclusively learnt that the show is going to telecast from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm on Colors TV.

The first episode be be airing on 23rd October, 2023.

