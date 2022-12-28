Exclusive! Het Makwana roped in for Sab TV’s Dhruv Tara

MUMBAI : Sab TV is known for making some amazing and unique shows. The channel focuses on bringing in family shows as the tagline says “Asli Mazaa Sab Ke Saath Aata Hai”. The audience has watched a lot of shows that have won their hearts, be it for the story, the characters or the light-hearted nature of those shows.

This time, Sab TV is coming back with another show titled ‘Dhruv Tara’. It’s going to be a Sashi Sumeet show and it’s sure to mesmerize you.

Set apart by 400 years, the show highlights the coming together of two different eras. What happens when love brings two people together against the boundaries of time? Based on this premise, Sony SAB’s upcoming show is all set to break the clutter with a love story that has never been witnessed before on television as the show follows the journey of Dhruv and Tara. Ishaan Dhawan will be seen playing the character of Dhruv, a modern-day doctor who is surrounded by technology. Dhruv is a genius and loves his profession immensely. Riya Sharma, a popular television actor will be seen essaying the lead role of Tarapriya, a princess from the 17th century. She is ‘sarva gun sampan’ and embraces nature. She is strong-willed, ambitious, intelligent and is blessed with a healing touch.

Earlier we had reported about Riya Sharma and Ishaan Dahwan playing the leads in the show. We had also reported about Gulfam Khan roped in for the show.

This time, we are here with another update about the show.

Child actor, Het Makwana who was last seen in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet is also roped in for the show.

Het has also appeared in shows like Bhago Bhago Bhoot Aaya and Banni Chow Home Delivery.

