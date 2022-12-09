Exclusive! Hetal Yadav to enter StarPlus’s popular show 'Imlie'

Actress Hetal Yadav will be entering the show soon and even though we don’t have more information on the character, we are sure she will only add to the wholesome dose of entertainment that the show delivers.

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 09/12/2022 - 13:22
Mumbai: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. The show stars Fahman Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan in lead roles.

Tellychakkar is back with another exciting update from the show. We are always at the forefront of delivering news from your favorite shows to your lives.

Now, we bring to you an exciting update from your favorite show Imlie, that is gearing up for a leap. The show is gearing for a new cast post leap and reportedly, Fahmaan Khan will no longer be part of the show.

Currently in the show, Cheeni is seen to be missing Imlie, who was pregnant when she got into an accident.

