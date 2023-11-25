Exclusive! Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and I are best friends: Chandani Sharma on shooting for Jhanak

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Jhanak has launched only recently and the show already has captivated the audience’s attention. The show stars Chandani Sharma, Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab and Rishi Kaushik in titular roles.

The show traces the life of how a girl sets of to fulfil a promise made to her mother for a better life and in the process meets new challenges which she overcomes. She crosses paths with a man who further adds interesting twists. (Also Read: Jhanak: What! Tejas asks for Jhanak’s hand in marriage )

Chandani plays the role of Arshi in Jhanak. TellyChakkar spoke exclusively to Chandani about her bond with her co-actors, experience shooting for the show and the response received by her family.

When asked about her excitement being a part of the show Chandani mentioned, “Every show is special and this show has a beautiful concept. When I first met Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, I could not believe I was meeting them for the first time. We have a very strong bond and are like family. We are the best of friends! Infact, Hiba and I often talk about what we are wearing for a particular function or a party. With regards to Krushal, we often hang out on the sets together. When you are in such an environment work becomes fun.”

When asked about the reception of the promo by her family, Chandani averred, “They loved it. The vibe of the show is very youthful and we have shot quite some songs also. Jhanak has the vibe of a film. It has been shot outdoors and the just like how it has been shot in a grand way, it has come across in the same way. “

TellyChakkar asked Chandani as to how different is the show as compared to the others.

She expressed, “The concept of the show is bound to be similar in some way or the other but the way in which the show has been presented differs from show to show. There may be many restaurants but we do have our favourite one which we prefer. Jhanak is different on these lines.” (Also Read: Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again)

Well said Chandani!