Exclusive! Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and I are best friends: Chandani Sharma on shooting for Jhanak

Chandani plays the role of Arshi in Jhanak. TellyChakkar spoke exclusively to Chandani about her bond with her co-actors, experience shooting for the show and the response received by her family.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 15:00
Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Jhanak has launched only recently and the show already has captivated the audience’s attention. The show stars Chandani Sharma, Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab and Rishi Kaushik in titular roles.

The show traces the life of how a girl sets of to fulfil a promise made to her mother for a better life and in the process meets new challenges which she overcomes. She crosses paths with a man who further adds interesting twists. (Also Read: Jhanak: What! Tejas asks for Jhanak’s hand in marriage )

Chandani plays the role of Arshi in Jhanak. TellyChakkar spoke exclusively to Chandani about her bond with her co-actors, experience shooting for the show and the response received by her family.

When asked about her excitement being a part of the show Chandani mentioned, “Every show is special and this show has a beautiful concept. When I first met Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja, I could not believe I was meeting them for the first time. We have a very strong bond and are like family. We are the best of friends! Infact, Hiba and I often talk about what we are wearing for a particular function or a party. With regards to Krushal, we often hang out on the sets together. When you are in such an environment work becomes fun.”

When asked about the reception of the promo by her family, Chandani averred, “They loved it. The vibe of the show is very youthful and we have shot quite some songs also. Jhanak has the vibe of a film. It has been shot outdoors and the just like how it has been shot in a grand way, it has come across in the same way. “

TellyChakkar asked Chandani as to how different is the show as compared to the others.

She expressed, “The concept of the show is bound to be similar in some way or the other but the way in which the show has been presented differs from show to show. There may be many restaurants but we do have our favourite one which we prefer. Jhanak is different on these lines.” (Also Read: Hiba Nawab aka Jhanak from Star Plus Show Jhanak, Shares Her Excitement For Collaborating With Star Plus Yet Again)

Well said Chandani!

Jhanak Star Plus Chandani Sharma Krushal Ahuja Hiba Nawab Rishi Kaushik Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 11/25/2023 - 15:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to be seen in an upcoming action thriller titled ‘Fighter’...
Wow! Jawan actress Ridhi Dogra feels she has proven herself enough; Says ‘Now I need big roles and spotlight’
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra's career as an actor has been really exciting. She has acted in a number of television shows and...
Shocking! The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma finally reacts to rumours of buying Sushant Singh Rajput's house; Says 'Let people keep guessing'
MUMBAI: Actor Sushant Singh Rajput previously lived in the Mont Blanc Apartments in Mumbai, and it has been claimed...
Aww…Siddharth Nigam shares an artwork gifted by fans; says ‘It truly captures the essence of my journey, will announce new projects soon’
MUMBAI: Siddharth Nigam is one of the most loved actors on television today.While he has impressed the television...
Must Read: Rapid fire with Bigg Boss 17 contestant Naved Sole!
MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television today.Currently in its 17th season, the reality show...
Maan Singh gets Surya Pratap intoxicated; will he find out Dhruv’s truth in Dhruv Tara?
MUMBAI: Dhruv Tara airs on Sony SAB and is one of the most entertaining shows on television.The show revolves around...
Recent Stories
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone
Announcement! Teaser date announced for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, check out the deets inside
Latest Video
Related Stories
Siddharth
Aww…Siddharth Nigam shares an artwork gifted by fans; says ‘It truly captures the essence of my journey, will announce new projects soon’
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Hilarious! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Farah Khan's humorous response as Sreerama Chandra calls Malaika Arora his ‘Dream Girl’ captivates; Says ‘Voh single nahi hai’
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Emotional! Vandana makes it clear to Kunal that she only wants to give Tara the love she is craving, and is not interested in becoming his wife
Avinesh Rekhi
Avinesh Rekhi learns how to drive a tractor for Ikk Kudi Punjab Di in just 1 day!
Mohsin Khan
Oh No! Mohsin Khan suffers food poisoning, continues shooting for his OTT show
Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui
Netizens come out in support of Vicky Jain and Munawar Faruqui as they get bashed on Bigg Boss 17's Weekend Ka Vaar; call them the 'BEST PLAYERS' of the season!