Exclusive! Hiba Nawab talks about her experience shooting for her new show, Jhanak on Star Plus

MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored territory, has brought its audience a new show, Jhanak. Hiba Nawab will be seen essaying the titular role of Jhanak in the show, along with Krushal Ahuja aka Anirudh as the main protagonist, and Chandani Sharma will essay the character of Arshi in the show.

Jhanak is the tale of a young girl who dreams to be a dancer but grows up in hardship. Jhanak fights all challenges to achieve her dreams but that is when a tragedy strikes her family, and her world is shattered. Anirudh comes forward in order to safeguard Jhanak from the evil thoughts of others and marries her, only to cross each other's paths once again in the future which will make their relationship more complex. Jhanak is an emotional rollercoaster ride of Jhanak and showcases how she rises from the ashes just like a phoenix.

This is the second time that Hiba Nawab will be collaborating with Star Plus. She previously starred in Tere Shehar Mein which aired on Star Plus.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, actress Hiba Nawab talks about her experience shooting for her new show, Jhanak.

Jhanak is finally going on-air. How are you feeling?

I don't know. I'm lost. Everybody is asking me the same question since morning. But I don't know what I'm feeling right now. I just know that I want to watch the show because I haven't seen the first episode as well. I have just watched in bits and pieces, but not all of it. People who have watched it, have praised it a lot. I also asked my mother, who is my biggest critic, but even she hasn't watched it as of now, as she wants to watch it with everyone.

What reactions and reviews did you get from people who watched the promo of the show?

When there promo came out, everybody was thrilled since it is going to air on a leading channel. I'm playing a titular role in it, so I've been told that there is a lot on my shoulders right now; that I have to give my best and work really hard, which I actually did and will continue to do so. I am eagerly waiting for the audience to watch the show, hoping that they would like it.

What are your expectations from the show?

Rather, I have expectations from the audience and my fans. They have always adored me and showered me with immense love, all the time. I'm sure they will not disappoint me.

Since you have been shooting since so many days, how is your bond with the co-stars and the crew?

It has been amazing! I'm still yet to meet my Calcutta family, but the people I have worked till now are very professional, warm and sweet. They all feel like an ideal second family to me. I'm also associated with an amazing production house, Magic Moments Motion Pictures, who are very kind. The writers are amazing, so I'm eager for the audience to watch the show.

How lucky do you find yourself, being a part of shows one after the other?

Inshallah! Hope it goes on like that. Also, I hope this show goes a long way before we move forward. My mother, father and all my loved ones have high hopes from me and the show. When a show runs, a lot of people's livelihood depends on it. So, I hope the show does well and we move ahead like a team.

Share your experience about the shoot in Kashmir.

The weather was very pleasant overall. Temperatures used to drop at night, but the heat in the morning used to be extreme. I still have the tanning on my body. I also learnt how to row a shikara, which was a very unique experience. I would like to thank Star Plus and the production house to let me have such an opportunity and help me grow as an actor and an entertainer.

Do you have a message for the fans?

Sending lots of love to you. We need lots from you too, as always! Please watch our show, Jhanak and shower us with support and love.

