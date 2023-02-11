Exclusive! Himanshu Gandhi bags lead role in PTC show titled Mohre

MUMBAI: Television has been the go to source of entertainment for many. Several shows have made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and they are alway on the lookout for more stories that are unique and resonate with them. Now, PTC channel is coming up with a brand new show titled Mohre.

The show Mohre is all set to hit the PTC channel and we are here with some exciting news. Himanshu Gandhi has been roped in as the lead of the show. He has been part of shows like Jurm Aur Jaazbaat and Adbhut Kahaniya, Tere Dil Vich Rehan De, among others.

The show Moher will also have actress Kajal Sharma play the lead. Looks like it will be an interesting watch and something to look forward to.

