Exclusive! Himanshu Gandhi bags lead role in PTC show titled Mohre

We've been at the forefront of reporting updates about several television shows across channels.The show Mohre is all set to hit the PTC channel and we are here with some exciting news.
Himanshu Gandhi

MUMBAI: Television has been the go to source of entertainment for many. Several shows have made a special place in the hearts of the viewers and they are alway on the lookout for more stories that are unique and resonate with them. Now, PTC channel is coming up with a brand new show titled Mohre.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Vandana Singh and Himanshu Gandhi roped in for Zee Punjabi's Tere Dil Vich Rehan De

The show Mohre is all set to hit the PTC channel and we are here with some exciting news. Himanshu Gandhi has been roped in as the lead of the show. He has been part of shows like Jurm Aur Jaazbaat and Adbhut Kahaniya, Tere Dil Vich Rehan De, among others.

The show Moher will also have actress Kajal Sharma play the lead. Looks like it will be an interesting watch and something to look forward to.

How excited are you for Mohre and to know about its storyline? 

Tell us in the comments section below. 

Also Read- Himanshu Gandhi roped in for Shemaroo TV's new show Jurm Aur Jaazbaat

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

