EXCLUSIVE! Hiten Paintal LOCKED for Cockcrow and Shaika's upcoming show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

Cockcrow and Shaika Films is currently successfully running shows like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kaamnaa on Star Plus and Sony TV respectively. And now, the production house is all set to come up with a new show on Colors.
We all know that a lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out soon in the upcoming months. 

And now, the production house is all set to come up with a new show on Colors. 

It is titled Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho. 

Well, we had exclusively reported about Kunal Jaisingh is likely to play the lead in the show. 

And now, we have an update that actor Hiten Paintal is also roped in for the show. 

Nothing much has been known about Hiten's character yet. 

Hiten has appeared in several movies and TV shows before. 

He has starred in projects like Ek Ladki Anjani Si, Raat Hone Ko Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Bachna Ae Haseeno, Ragini MMS: Returns, Benny, Rascals, Love You Sohniye, 30 Minutes among others. 

He is the son of renowned film and TV actor Gufi Paintal. 

We have previously reported about actors like Dipali Kamat, Abhinav Shukla, and Alisha Praveen roped in for the show. 

How excited are you for Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video