EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Bharadwaj on bagging Udaariyaan: Ravi and Sargun had seen my work before and they wanted me to be a part of this show, I was a bit confused but finally said yes and it was a well-prepared and well-minded decision

MUMBAI: Hitesh Bharadwaj is back with a bang on the small screens with Colors' show Udaariyaan.

The actor has bagged the lead role in the popular drama series.

Ever since the promos of the show are out, fans are having very high expectations from Hitesh and also the new star cast.

Along with Hitesh, Sonakshi Batra and Twinkle Arora are also seen as the leads.

Of course, the show will have a love triangle but the viewers are already in love with Hitesh's wonderful camaraderie with both the lead actresses.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Hitesh who spoke about bagging the show and much more.

What was your reaction when you were offered this show?

Honestly, I was very confused as the show's base is in Chandigarh. When the makers called me and told me about the show and my character, I told them to give me some time. I told them that it would be difficult but let's try and manage something. We had a conversation on that and things were left there itself as the terms and conditions were a bit much. After 15 days, they called me and asked. I was again confused after leaving Mumbai and how I would manage. I did not mind working hard for my show but there is comfort which we get in our own house and by staying close to the family. But there is something about this character and this show which made me say yes. Also, I realized that Ravi and Sargun are the producers of the show. The makers had told me that Ravi and Sargun had seen my work and they wanted me to be a part of the show. I researched the place I was going to shift my base to. I also researched about the makers. Also, I have worked with Colors before. Finally, I decided to take up the show. It wasn't an impulsive decision. It was a well-prepared and well-minded decision.

How are you gelling up with your co-actresses Twinkle and Sonakshi?

I believe in going with the flow. It shouldn't look like we are trying hard to get along. I have lots of scenes with Twinkle but not with Sonakshi. But the atmosphere on the set is great. Everyone is like a friend. With Twinkle, I can now say that she is my friend. We share a good bond and we keep interacting which is necessary for teamwork. The chemistry between us is developing.

What preparations did you do for this character and how relatable is Ekam to you in real life?

I feel every human being has a backstory of his own. Ekam has been through a lot. He has his own backstory. I have prepared for all of it. I am related to Ekam due to one major commonality which is calmness. Ekam is very firm when it comes to commitments. Even I am the same in real life. That's the beauty of this character and I can resonate with that.

Well said, Hitesh!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

