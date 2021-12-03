EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Bhardwaj gets CANDID about his character, thoughts on society and more

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to come up with their new show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai produced by Parin Multimedia. With Akshita Mudgal as Paragi and Hitesh Bhardwaj as Sanjay.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Anita Hassanandani INTRODUCES Zee TV's upcoming show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain

In an exclusive conversation Hitesh Bhardwaj, he had some interesting answers to share with Tellychakkar, check out what he had to say.

Tell us about Sanjay, what is unique about him?

Sanjay Pathak, he is someone unique, we often see hero who have a set stereotype. Sanjay is not at all regressive instead he supports the new ideology. Sanjay is someone who is supportive towards Paragi.

Akshita shares that, every girl deserves a partner like Sanjay who not ony supports her but even understands the realm of equality.

Have you faced something similar to the show in reality?

I have seen the societal ideology around, I have seen this when a boss speaks about being late to a guy and girl is completely different. When you sit in an auto, his way of talking changes with a man and woman. When these men gawk over women just for their attire they get judged. I feel these biases need to stop in the society.

Who did you think will fit in the character of Paragi initially?

Sanjay fell for Paragi at the first sight itself. So yes when I did my mock shoot with Akshita, I was sure that it will be only Akshita as Paragi and no one else.

Also read: Interesting! I don't pay heed to what they have to say about my weight on social media: Aneri Vajani on being BODY SHAMED

Well, we can't wait to meet Hitesh as Sanjay and you all?

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com