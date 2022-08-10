Exclusive! “Honestly, I am saddened by the situation”, Bigg Boss 16’s Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia talks about the impact of trolls and how she deals with them

MUMBAI : Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry who rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni.

The actress returned to the small screens shortly after that with the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where her fame reached another level. She was often associated with the Mandali.

A lot of the viewers think that she deserved to be in the Top 5, but she did come out of winning a great role in the Balaji movie, LSD 2 and so many more projects have been offered to her since.

Nimrit has seen the ups and downs of social media really well and has even seen the worst sides of trolling. When asked about how she deals with the trolls on social media, she said, “Honestly, I am very saddened by the situation. I remember, there was a time when I think way back in 2013, I joined social media, specifically Instagram, and I felt like it was a space to connect with your friends, your distant cousins and eventually when you enter this field, your fans. It’s actually a very saddening space to even see the amount of negativity and hatred that people hold within themselves. So, I sympathize with them. It’s also funny that when I do read comments and and check the credibility of their page, they barely have any followers or they don’t, and most of them are fake accounts. So I guess, I was worth having a conversation about. If you are willing to take out your precious time to come and troll me, then good for you. It really doesn’t change or make difference to my life. You want to talk about me, talk about me, I know I am worth it.”

Nimrit also confirmed that she had not been approached for Lockk Up and that she did not deny any offers.

