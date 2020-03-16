EXCLUSIVE: Honestly, Nishant Bhat and I have the capability to join the list of Rohit Shetty's favourite contestants: Pratik Sehajpal on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12!

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal managed to grab the attention of the audience through his stint in Bigg Boss OTT.

His way of calling spade a spade and dealing with trolls and rejections made him a massive fame and people could not have enough of him. While Tejasswi Prakash was declared the winner, there were many fans who were upset with the decision and somewhere down the line, Pratik did turn out to be a silent winner.

His friendship with Nishant Bhat was among the key highlights of the show. And this time, the duo are all set to make their way into Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Pratik opened up about his excitement to be a part of the show.

He shared,"I am very excited to be a part of the show. It would be great if Nishant and I become Rohit Shetty's favourite contenders because honestly, I think we have the capability. Nishant and I both are very strong headed people. Yes, I have never done in water which is 20 feet deep or encountered crocodiles or lions so whatever reaction comes in will be spontaneous."

When asked Pratik about his strength and weakness, he averred, " The only thing one can do is to remain calm and process what is happening around. It is not in ou le everyday life that we encounter or do such things. On the whole, we are our own competition."

Well said Pratik!

Recently, he lashed out at his fans and warned them of strict action if they abused anyone’s family.

Pratik took to social media and said, “The people who are using my fan club names and abusing someone’s mother or relative can please leave my fan club right now. Please treat everyone’s mother and sister like your own and if anyone says anything as such its shame on your and what a disgusted person can you be.”

Keep reading this space for more information.