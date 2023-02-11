Exclusive! “Honestly, speaking if I remember I never cut my Birthday cake till the age of 20”, Beti Hamari Anmol’s Pratham Kunwar talks about his birthday plans, his new show, and more!

MUMBAI: Nazara’s new show Beti Humari Anmol is a fresh offering from producer Rakesh Paswan. The show stars Juhi Aslam and Pratham Kunwar in the lead roles and focuses on the story of a vertically challenged girl, who dreams of becoming a doctor.

Pratham Kunwar, who is a popular star, has been a part of many great shows and showcased some versatile chops of his across mediums and roles.

Pratham Kunwar is known for his performance as a negative character in Guddan – Tumse Na Ho Payega. He was later seen as a positive character in Humkadam. The actor played a grey role in Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet. He was previously seen as Rocky in the show Udti Ka Naam Rajjo.

Now starring as the lead, in Beti Hamari Anmol, Pratham celebrates his birthday today, and we got in touch in with him to talk about his birthday plans, memories, and his new show.

Turning a year older, what are your birthday plans this year?

No such plans yet, I like to keep it simple, but my close friends surprised me like they do every year at midnight and got some cake to start with.

And also I'm shooting today and don’t know what time I will pack up, so I haven’t decided anything. Maybe if I get an early pack up then I might go for dinner with my close friends. But I’m very happy that on my special day, I'm working. It was my wish and for the last couple of years, I’ve been fortunate to celebrate my birthday on my shooting onset.

Birthdays are quite a special deal, do you have any core memories of any special birthday celebrations?

Honestly, speaking if I remember I never cut my Birthday cake till the age of 20. Yes, It might sound strange but that’s true. So no special memories as such of my childhood Birthday as. I only started celebrating my birthday after I started earning on my own, and started my journey in the television Industry.

How is it like celebrating it with a new crew on a new show?

I’m very excited to celebrate with a new crew of my new show where I’m playing lead, so the feeling would be different but I’m sure it would be great. All my co-actors of the show and producer-director have already wished me and made me feel special. I’m looking forward to a super duper celebration on the set of “Beti Hamari Anmol”.

Beti Hamari Anmol airs on the Nazara channel and stars Pratham Kunwar in the leading role.

