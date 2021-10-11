EXCLUSIVE! Hostages actor Manish Uppal and B R Ambedkar fame Rohit Choudhary bags Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet an interesting update from your favourite TV show.

Sony TV's mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh has been showcasing some intriguing episodes with their various tracks from the religious edicts.

The lead actors Ganesha aka Advati Kulkarni, Malkhan Singh aka Lord Shiva, Madirakshi Mundle aka Parvati are being lauded for their performance.

And now, Vighnaharta Ganesha will soon witness new entries.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that Manish Utpal and Rohit Choudhary are all set to enter the show soon.

One of them will play Pavandev and the other one will play Narkasur.

Rohit has previously appeared in Ek Mahanayak - B R Ambedkar.

Manish has appeared in Hostages and Savdhaan India.

