Exclusive! THIS is how Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyaar Mein's acting journey related to Anupam Kher! Find out!

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations
Ayesha Singh


MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations

Ayesha is a very popular actor and fans have shown her a lot of love and she shares a lot of positivity with them. Some new information that she shared might be shocking to some fans. 

During a conversation with Tellychakkar, Ayesha Singh spoke about how she started her acting journey, and how she got her first show.

Talking about her beginning she said “ The starting of this career was very funny, I was actually in law school and I used to entertain my friends  with my acts and things. And my friend Grishma she used to read newspapers everyday, and one day she saw the Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares article in the paper and she kept a cut out and she ran to me and gave that to me and I kept it safe, and one day I just looked at it and I decided to give it a chance, and I slyly convinced my parents by telling them that there is this acting institute near my hostel and I will not miss my studies and they finally agreed, and that is how I started, from that small newspaper clipping that my friend gave me”.

Ayesha stars as Sai in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

