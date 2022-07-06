EXCLUSIVE! This is how Model coordinator Dipti Shah discovered a bundle full of talent child artist Kashvi Majumdar

MUMBAI: A lot of new talent is being launched in the showbiz world on a regular basis.

Casting directors and coordinators are the ones who introduce fresh talents in films, TV, and web shows.

One such talented diva is Dipti Shah who is a model coordinator by profession.

She is no less than a genie for the kids who dream to be on screen.

Dipti has been in showbiz for 15 years and has cast so many kids in several projects.

Dipti has given a break to more than 100 kids in the past 15 years and she is continuing to do so.

The talented diva has cast child actors for characters like Baalveer for Baalveer, Naksh for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Amyra for Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, among others.

Dipti has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry for the past several years and feels that it is her turn to give it back to the industry.

She has discovered and made careers of several child actors in her long career span.

And now, she has discovered yet another talent.

Dipti spoke about the same in an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar.

She opens up about a girl who had danced with Nora Fatehi and she instantly went viral.

The child actor's name is Kashvi Majumdar.

Speaking about the same she said, "I found her on Instagram and that's how I came to know more about her. I convinced her for a show but she is from UAE. But she had to look after her commitments before taking up other projects. She was locked for a Star Plus show. But due to some of her school issues, she couldn't continue with the show."

Talking about the qualities she found in the girl, Dipti said, "She is an expression queen. She dances really well but is very hyperactive. Kashvi is very talented and she rehearses her dialogues quite well. I had sent her a script for the first time and she was ready with it within an hour with an audition. Even Salman Khan had wished her prior to her birthday. She is viral on Instagram."

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Model coordinator Dipti Shah casts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Tanmay Rishi in her upcoming project