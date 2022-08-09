Exclusive! This is how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain is going to celebrate her 28th birthday

MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame through StarPlus’ show – Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as Gehna Seth.

The actress began her career through Colors’ – Krishnadasi in the role of Purva Deshmukh, and later on she did many episodic appearances in the shows like Laal Ishq, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, India Alert amongst others.

During Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 her chemistry with actors Harsh Nagar as Anant Desai and Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth catered a lot of audience attention.

The StarPlus show proved one of the biggest milestones for her.

Talking about her previous show, it began on 19th October 2020 and bid adieu to the audience on 16th of July 2022. And the show was bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Recently, we got in touch with the actress to know what is she up to after the show has gone off-air,and she revealed, “I am off to Jaipur with my sister for some work and then later on, for the first time ever I will celebrate my 28th birthday which is on the 22nd September with my friend at Dehradun and Rishikesh. And this will be the first time that I will spend my B-Day away from my family in an adventurous way, because prior to this planning, I have always celebrated it with my family and friends in Mumbai at my place.”

Apart from the above-given show, Sneha has been part of several Gujarati television and theatre shows, but people still remember her as Gehna only.

