Exclusive! This is how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain is going to celebrate her 28th birthday

Read out here in this article to know the complete details of the birthday plans of Saath Nibhaana Sathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain.

 

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 19:47
Sneha Jain

MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame through StarPlus’ show – Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 as Gehna Seth.

The actress began her career through Colors’ – Krishnadasi in the role of Purva Deshmukh, and later on she did many episodic appearances in the shows like Laal Ishq, Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, India Alert amongst others.

During Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 her chemistry with actors Harsh Nagar as Anant Desai and Gautam Vig aka Surya Seth catered a lot of audience attention.

The StarPlus show proved one of the biggest milestones for her.

Talking about her previous show, it began on 19th October 2020 and bid adieu to the audience on 16th of July 2022. And the show was bankrolled by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms.

Also read: WOW! Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain aka Gehna's THROWBACK AUDITION video proves she was definitely a star in making

Recently, we got in touch with the actress to know what is she up to after the show has gone off-air,and she revealed, “I am off to Jaipur with my sister for some work and then later on, for the first time ever I will celebrate my 28th birthday which is on the 22nd September with my friend at Dehradun and Rishikesh. And this will be the first time that I will spend my B-Day away from my family in an adventurous way, because prior to this planning, I have always celebrated it with my family and friends in Mumbai at my place.”

Also read: Exclusive! The character Gehna actually changed my behaviour, says Sneha Jain aka Gehna of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2

Apart from the above-given show, Sneha has been part of several Gujarati television and theatre shows, but people still remember her as Gehna only.

Well, readers how much do you miss on the screen?

And isn’t her planning regarding her birthday planning unique?

Do let us know your views in the comment below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates. 
    
 

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Star Plus Disney Hotstar Sneha Jain Gautam Vij Gehna surya seth Harsh Nagar Anant Desai Rashmi Sharma TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Thu, 09/08/2022 - 19:47

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ram always fails to strike a balance between Priya and Nandini in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The drama is witnessing a lot...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans hail Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's performance as Sai-Virat come face-to-face in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap of 8 years.  The show witnessed several...
Exclusive! This is how Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 fame Sneha Jain is going to celebrate her 28th birthday
MUMBAI: Sneha Jain is one of the actresses who has been in this industry for a long time but gained a lot of fame...
Kya Baat Hai! Ishaan Khatter wins netizens’ hearts with THIS gesture towards his ex-girlfriend Ananya Panday
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7 had Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Siddhant Chaturvedi...
Amazing! Pushpa Impossible and Wagle Ki Duniya Mahasangam to be blessed by Ganpati Bappa
MUMBAI :  This time Sab TV’s two of the most amazing shows, Wagle Ki Duniya and Pushpa Impossible, are coming together...
OMG! Netizens Are tired of Koffee with Karan, Ask Karan Johar To stop Dragging Alia Bhatt’s name in every episode! Read Tweets!
MUMBAI: Koffee With Karan is back with its 7th season and it looks like it is holding true to tradition and is buzzing...
Recent Stories
Urvashi Rautela
OMG! This is how netizens react to Urvashi Rautela’s latest social media post that features Pakistani cricketer Naseem Shah
Latest Video