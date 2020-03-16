EXCLUSIVE! This is how Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na will bid adieu to the viewers

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We had yesterday exclusively reported that Ziddi Dil Maane Na has finally wrapped up the shoot.

It was indeed a great moment for everyone before they finally part ways for their new journeys.

ALSO READ: Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Interesting! Sid confronts Monami and Karan, gets shocked hearing Karan’s voice

And now, we have an exclusive update on how the show will end.

The last day will obviously mark a happy ending with Faizi and Koel being happily married.

Karan and Monami will also be united forever and Sid and Sanjana are already happy in their own space.

Karan will throw a big bash for everyone and that will mark a grand celebration amongst the academy cadets.

The show will definitely be missed by the viewers.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is bankrolled by Sunshine Productions.

It stars Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Diljot Chhabra, Prathamesh Sharma, Simple Kaul, and Aditya Deshmukh among others in pivotal roles.

Its story revolves around a young team of SAF (Special Action Force), who find love while fulfilling their aspirations at the camp.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na hit the small screens on 30th August 2021. It had a good run for more than 9 months.

While every good thing comes to an end, the viewers are really going to miss seeing their favourite actors on-screen till the time they are back with their next project.

Are you going to miss the show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ziddi Dil Maane Na: Woah! Monami and Karan meet secretly, Sid follows