Exclusive! THIS is how Supriya Shukla scared her brother and sister

MUMBAI: Supriya Shukla has left her mark in people’s minds as the best mother with her role in one of the most popular serial, Kundali Bhagya where she had played a long-running role of Sarla, Preeta’s mother.

Currently, you can see the actress once again playing the role of a mother in Colors TV serial, Harphoul Mohini.

Also read - WOW! I chose a very beautiful golden Kaleera, which very well complimented her red attire with golden metallic work on it: Shraddha Arya’s wedding stylist Sunny Shandil

Recently, Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her throwback memories.

Most Interesting silly or bizarre rumor you’ve heard about yourself?

I didn’t start at an age when I could have any rumors. I already was a mother and started doing roles of a mother. Everyone thinks I’m very sweet, very good and it’s okay as I get compliments behind my back.

What’s the funniest thing you ever did on ‘Script’s demand’?

Yes I danced once. I feel I have reached a seniority level where people don’t make me do such things. They feel like what if I refuse. I mean there is a certain stupidity that we do in the show but I’ve been lucky that I didn’t have to do much of these things.

One thing you do for which you get bashed by your parents?

I used to like eating Bournvita. So my mom used to bring it to me, mixed in milk. When I used to think that Mom had gone to the market, I used to take the powder in a bowl and lick it with my tongue. Sometimes my mom would come to know that the quantity in the bottle is decreasing. My mom used to scold me for that.

Who is your secret crush from the TV industry?

From Bollywood, I’ll say Aamir Khan has always been my favorite. I was in school when ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ had released. I used to like Mohan Bhandari who used to come in ‘Khandaan’. I was very young and used to find him a very good actor and he had a good presence on the screen. God bless his soul.

One more. I had worked in Parineeta where Saif’s father, played by a very famous Bengali actor. He used to act in a ‘Jin’ show that used to air every Sunday morning. I am a big fan of his and in Parineeta I got a chance to meet him.

A hairstyle in your childhood that was forced upon you?

Two ponies. In school my hair used to be very heavy and the ponies used to be very fat. I used to feel like being bald would have been better.

What’s your funniest memory from your college days?

I’m from Delhi University. We were doing a play, ‘Dulhari Bai’ for which we were taken to Hindu College where Imtiaz Ali was also present. It was a one act play and the play was directed by Sakshi Tanwar. We were from the same batch in college and I was playing the lead role. Since it was a girls college, the male characters were also being played by girls. In a one-act play you can’t leave the stage. Some actors had to come in the second and third act but they came with me and I asked Sakshi what to do. Just to manage things well, I didn’t take the names of any character or else we would have lost the competition. In the end, we won the award for best play, best actress and best director but I had to face a lot of anger from many of those actors from the play.

The first time when you saw yourself on a hoarding board for the first time?

It was for a Sab TV show. I had just joined Television and then of course for Kumkum Bhagya. Kumkum Bhagya was more special because I was with my whole family in a car and I am a very emotional person so when I saw my photo between Sriti and Mrinal’s picture, I felt good and very proud seeing that another’s character is also shown in such a special light. Thanks to Ekta Kapoor for that, for trusting in me that I could pull that character off.

A childhood memory that always made you emotional?

My nani passing away.

Some mischief from the time when you were not an actor?

I write stories. Once, during my school years, I had lied to my brother and sister that I’m an ‘Ichhadhari Naagin’. I’ve written a story on it. They used to cry at that time.

One day my mom came to know about it and she had slapped me for it.

Also read - I always used to tell her that one day, a prince will come and take this beautiful bride away: Shraddha Arya's on-screen mother Supriya Shukla aka Sarla

Watch the interview below:

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.



