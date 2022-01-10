Exclusive! This is how television actor Manasvi Vashist will be entering as Aditya in the show Imlie

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The leads of the show, Sumbul, and Gashmeer, are loved as an on-screen couple and have a good fan following. Their characters have become household names.

Viewers like the banter between Imlie, Aditya, and Mayuri, and no wonder the show is doing so well.

These days, the storyline is focusing on life after Aditya and Malini’s wedding and how Imlie will be leading her life post the marriage along with Aryan.

Currently, the track shows how Aditya has gone for a dangerous assignment where he goes and takes an interview of a terrorist.

We had earlier reported that Gashmeer Mahajani is quitting the show and he has put down his papers and television actor Manasvi Vashist will be soon entering the show thus, replacing the actor on the show.

We have exclusively got to know how Manasvi will be entering the show as Aditya.

As per sources, it seems that Aditya will go missing from the mission and the entire family would get paranoid and will be worried for him as they wouldn’t be able to get in touch with him.

They will file a missing complaint in the police station in order to search Aditya.

The new Aditya ( Manasvi Vashist) will be entering the show where Aditya would save himself for a situation ( still unknown) and would emerge in the show.

Well, now the audience will get to see a new Aditya and his chemistry with Imlie and Mayuri, and the tashaan would continue between Aditya and Aryan.

