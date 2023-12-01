Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

Ali Baba - Dastan-E-Kabul has garnered a lot of eyes but does the show meet the expectations of the public, and will the new twist keep you interested?
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 04:45
Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

MUMBAI: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.

The show has been under duress after the lead actress Tunisha Sharma passed away due to an unfortunate and tragic suicide attempt. The lead actor of the show Sheezan Khan has been under interrogation and in jail for the investigation for the death of his co-star and alleged girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. While the show has been surrounded by a lot of scandal and scrutiny, fans have been waiting for the show to resume. But right now, with all the buzz around, and especially with Sheezan in jail, the news was coming in that the makers have been looking for a new lead and new character to add to the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence

While rumors were swirling that Abhishek Nigam had been roped in to play the role of Ali Baba, nothing has been confirmed yet. 

Tellychakkar gave you the update that actor Twinkle Vashihst will be seen in the show in the role of Medusa, who is an evil goddess.

Now, the sources are ripe and buzzing that a new actor has been roped in to play the role of Ali Baba. While, there has been a lot of mystery around who the new lead is, it is still under wrap.

But we have an exclusive update about how this new Ali Baba will be revealed to the audience. We will see that the evil Goddess will need to be defeated in order to save the townspeople. 

The townspeople will be suffering from a deadly curse that the evil Goddess has put on them. The only person who can save them is Ali Baba and he will do so by defeating the evil queen. 

Sources are saying that it will be in this sequence that the new Ali Baba will be revealed. 

The show is going through rapid developments and fans are eager to find out who the new Ali Baba will be!

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates! 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul begins shoot post-Tunisha Sharma’s death; shifts to a new studio

Sony Sab SAB TV Alibaba Dastanekabul Tunisha Sharma Sayantani Ghosh Arabian Nights Sheezan Khan Peninsula Pictures Aladdin fantasytv Abhishek Nigam twinkle vashihst TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Neha and Chachi emotionally blackmail Lakshmi to get married to Balwinder
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj realizes his mistake and wants to apologize to Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
From Surbhi Chandna to Aparna Dixit check out their stylish shoes 
MUMBAI : Shoes are the quintessential elements that add a spark to a woman’s overall look. A woman can never have...
Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?
MUMBAI: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. The...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate is his biggest competitor
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.Now...
Recent Stories
Pathaan vs Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh; which film's trailer did the audience like? View Poll Results
Pathaan vs Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh; which film's trailer did the audience like? View Poll Results

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate i
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate is his biggest competitor
TV actor Iqbal Khan unwell, but still continues shooting for Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
TV actor Iqbal Khan unwell, but still continues shooting for Na Umra Ki Seema Ho
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Veteran actress Simi Garewal to grace the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode alongside Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Veteran actress Simi Garewal to grace the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode alongside Salman Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and journalist Dibang to grace the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode along
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and journalist Dibang to grace the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode alongside Salman Khan
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria shares This adorable BTS from the sets, check out
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Savi aka Aria Sakaria shares This adorable BTS from the sets, check out
This is how team Faltu kills their ‘Faltu’ time, check out
This is how team Faltu kills their ‘Faltu’ time, check out