Exclusive! Is this how the new Ali Baba will be revealed in the show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul?

MUMBAI: Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.

The show has been under duress after the lead actress Tunisha Sharma passed away due to an unfortunate and tragic suicide attempt. The lead actor of the show Sheezan Khan has been under interrogation and in jail for the investigation for the death of his co-star and alleged girlfriend Tunisha Sharma. While the show has been surrounded by a lot of scandal and scrutiny, fans have been waiting for the show to resume. But right now, with all the buzz around, and especially with Sheezan in jail, the news was coming in that the makers have been looking for a new lead and new character to add to the show.

While rumors were swirling that Abhishek Nigam had been roped in to play the role of Ali Baba, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Tellychakkar gave you the update that actor Twinkle Vashihst will be seen in the show in the role of Medusa, who is an evil goddess.

Now, the sources are ripe and buzzing that a new actor has been roped in to play the role of Ali Baba. While, there has been a lot of mystery around who the new lead is, it is still under wrap.

But we have an exclusive update about how this new Ali Baba will be revealed to the audience. We will see that the evil Goddess will need to be defeated in order to save the townspeople.

The townspeople will be suffering from a deadly curse that the evil Goddess has put on them. The only person who can save them is Ali Baba and he will do so by defeating the evil queen.

Sources are saying that it will be in this sequence that the new Ali Baba will be revealed.

The show is going through rapid developments and fans are eager to find out who the new Ali Baba will be!

