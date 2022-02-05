EXCLUSIVE! This is how the show 'Ghar Ek Mandir' will End, Actor Ankit Bathla Aka Vedant Sinha says," I am going to miss the show but I am glad I got this opportunity"

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing Exclusive News from the entertainment industry!

Ghar Ek Mandir- Kripa Agrasen Maharaj ki is a show on &TV that stars Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre.The show is a never-seen-before story built around the context of the legendary king, Agrasen Maharaja. Agrasen Maharaja was the founder of the Agrawal community of traders. His teachings and principles hold relevance even today and serve as a guiding force for leading life. The story will depict Agrasen Maharaja’s core principles through his ardent bhakt and the show’s lead protagonist, Genda (Shrenu Parikh).

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Exclusive! Splitsvilla 10 winner Baseer Ali to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT season 2?

The show that debuted on the channel in August 2021 is going to go off the air.

The show is currently going through a lot of drama and tension with string to get justice.

TellyChakkar spoke to Actor Ankit Bathla who plays the role of Vedant and Siddhant Sinha on the show, he said, " The show is very very special to me because when you shoot on outdoor locations the unit becomes almost like family, and I entered the show midway but for the cast and crew to accept me completely was just so overwhelming. The show gave me an opportunity to play two different characters at the same time Siddhant who is a negative character and Vedant who is this righteous lawyer, I love the cast a lot. Shrenu and Akshay are really great people. I am going to miss the show but I am glad I got this opportunity.

According to the sources close to the show, The show is going to end with a courtroom drama where Genda joins hands with Vedant who is Siddhants Sinha's duplicate and they will fight the case as Siddhant Sinha is in jail and Sandhya will get full justice.

That Seems Like a justified ending to the show with justice!

The audiences are sure to miss seeing Genda on the screen.

For More Entertainment News, Stay Tuned to tellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Ankit Bathla to play a double role in &TV’s Ghar Ek Mandir-Kripa Agrasen Maharaja Ki