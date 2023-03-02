Exclusive! Hum Paanch's Amita Nangia to enter Dangal’s Nath- Zewar Ya Zanjeer?

MUMBAI :Dangal TV has been creating great sets of shows from fictional to mythological. There is a show titled Nath – Zewar Ya Zanjeer that airs on the channel and the audience loves it. It stars Chahat Pandey and Avinash Mishra.

The plot revolves around a bright Mahua, who is unaware of what society has burdened her with and finds herself trapped in the clutches of a landlord due to a cruel custom.

It started premiering in August and the track has kept the audience hooked. The show is produced by Shoonya Square Production.

As per sources, Actor Amita Nangia has been roped in for the Dangal show Nath.

Amita is a very prominent actor who has been a part of TV shows and movies for a long time. Her initial popularity was from her role as Sheena's daughter Shreya in the very famous TV serial Tara, in Season 2 broadcast on Zee TV in 1993. She has acted in Bollywood Horror movies like Purani Haveli and College Girl. She was a sorcerer in the Indian mystery and thriller show, Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. She is also remembered for the role of Radhika in the teleserial Hum Paanch where Rakhi Vijjan who played Sweety Mathur worked with her.

While there has not been an official confirmation yet, sources are confident that Amita will be a part of the show.



