Exclusive! Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum child actor Pahal Chaudhary roped in for Star Plus’s show Anupamaa

Anupamaa has taken a leap a few weeks back where Anuj and Anupama are separated where Anupama is staying in the USA for years and even Anuj is settled but they are unaware of each other’s presence. As per sources, Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum actress Pahal Chaudhary has been roped in for Star Plus’s show Anupamaa.
Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and relatable.

The viewers have seen how the show is in no mood to shift from the number one spot of the TRP charts ever since the beginning.

The makers are constantly introducing interesting twists in the story and also bringing new characters to spice up the drama.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma and Sudhanshu Pandey as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The show took a leap a few weeks back where Anupamaa – Anuj got separated and now Anupama is living in the USA all alone where she is working in a restaurant and her food has become famous in the USA.

She would be essaying the role of Kavya’s little daughter.

Pahal is known for her character of Dia Ahuja in the serial  Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum.

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns her character would bring into the show.

