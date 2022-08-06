Exclusive! Hummer is my dream car: Nafisa Shaikh

Nafeesa Shaikh is known for playing Akbar’s mother in Maharana Prataap and has been a part of many shows on television. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her wishlist, goals and dreams, and much more.

Nafisa Shaikh

MUMBAI : Parineetii launched a few months ago, and the show is doing well. It has received a thumbs-up from the audience.

The show stars Ankur Verma, Tanvi Dogra, and Anchal Sahu in the lead roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same boy.

Currently, she is seen on the show  Parineetii, where she essays the role of Neeti’s mother.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her wishlist, biggest goals and dreams, the country she would visit, and much more.

What are your biggest goals and dreams?

The only dream I have is that I want to be a successful actor and have fame, money, and comfort. I would like to meet new people and be the first person to help anyone who is in need in financial and emotional support.

What is the one activity that you would want to try and learn in the future?

I would love to try bunjee-jumping as I am very scared of it. I want to learn underwater diving though I am afraid.

Any place or country you would want to travel to?

I would love to visit Turkey and Greece someday.

Any Bollywood director or actor you would like to work with?

I would love to work with Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, and mainly Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as his moviess are larger than life and every character had a meaty role to play.

What is the one thing you would want to purchase in the future?

I would love to purchase a Hummer. It is my dream car.

What kind of dream home do you aspire to have?

I would love to have a bungalow and a garden area where all my family members could live under one roof.

Well, we hope that Nafisa Shaikh will be able to make her dreams come true someday.

Latest Video