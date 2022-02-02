EXCLUSIVE! 'I always wanted to do a horror flick' Simran Budharup gets CANDID about her interests and Pandya Store

MUMBAI : Pandya Store has become one of the most adored shows on the screen, their fan following is growing day and night and the viewers are soo attached to each and every character of the show that it would be impossible for them to see anybody else playing the same role.

We got in touch with the cutest Simran Budharup aka Rishita, in a fun conversation she revealed her bucket list for shows and more:

What kind of shows has been on your bucket list?

I always wanted to do a horror flick when I came into the industry and with the chudail sequence in Pandya Store, I really enjoyed helping Mohit, I used to even tell him how to act like a ghost. Although I was the victim in the sequence, I had a lot of fun while we were doing the scenes. But I would really want to do a horror flick for sure.

Which one character is the closest to your heart?

Rishita is closest to my heart, but then when I was playing Savi in Nazar my character was very raw and my co-stars really helped me learn the nuances so yes both roles are the closest to my heart.

What have you been up to apart from the show?

I am concentrating on my growth as an actor and even focusing on personal growth. I have even joined Callisthenics and even doing my best every day to entertain my followers and fans.

Currently, in the show, Shiva refuses to believe Raavi's love confession but she challenges him that she will win his love back. Shiva tells her that he has only hatred left for her but Raavi isn't ready to believe those words because she knows he was going to confirm. Raavi states a challenge that they must stay under one roof and see who wins his hatred or her love. On the other hand, Prafulla gets the news about Raavi's divorce and she dances in joy but doesn't know that Raavi isn't coming back for sure. Meanwhile, Suman doesn't accept Raavi's decision but this time she won't stop trying to win the Pandyas back so Raavi applies sindoor and asks Suman to make a decision if she thinks Raavi isn't Shiva's wife then she must erase the sindoor, what will Suman do now? Will she let Raavi stay?

Janardhan sees Raavi and Shiva fighting outside Pandya Store, he asks his men to ruin the new stock of the store by mixing a drug in it. Will the Pandya's come to know about Janardhan's foul play.

