EXCLUSIVE! I always wanted to start my career with a right platform like Kumkum Bhagya: Kushagra Nautiyal

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama.

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia play the lead roles in the show as Pragya and Abhi. The show also features Kushagra Nautiyal in a prominent role.

In an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, we asked Kushagra about his experience shooting for Kumkum Bhagya. He shares, “It was superb experience and I always wanted to start my career with something right platform like Kumkum Bhagya. It is the best show out there. It is basically the best platform I can start with. My co-stars are also very supportive and they are more like friends generally. It’s been really fun and enjoying working with them. It has been years since she is performing and I think she is a great co-actor.”

We also asked him that if there is one thing he would like to change about his character, what would it be?

Kushagra said, “I think I am too cute and innocent for the character. I am Ranbir’s elder brother and so I am shown as calm, sophisticated and decent. I am shown to be more responsible. But I like Ranbir’s character which is more cool and I really would be excited to see him as Ranbir!”

Well said Kushagra! (Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! I want to experiment with my hairstyles playing the part of Rhea: Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee)