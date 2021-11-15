EXCLUSIVE! 'I always wanted a working Birthday' Imlie aka Sumbul Touqeer shares her Birthday Ritual, close friends and more

MUMBAI: Imlie has been on the top stalls since its initial days, well now the major twist is all set to be unveiled with Fahmaan Khan's entry in the show as Aryan Singh Rathod. With Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Mayuri Deshmukh in lead roles.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Actress Neetu Pandey to ENTER Star Plus' Imlie

We got in touch with the birthday girl Sumbul to know more about how she plans on celebrating, her birthday ritual and more, check out what she had to share:

What are your plans for your birthday this time?

I didn't have any special plans, this time I wanted to shoot on my birthday, I love shooting and I feel I am born for it so yes when I came to know that I might have a holiday so I requested the team that I shouldn't have a holiday. So yes! I had expected a cake cutting on the set and spend time with my younger sister Saniya when I return home.

Do you have any birthday rituals? If yes what is it?

There is something that isn't planned but every year on my birthday I wake up at 5 am without the alarm. I still don't know the reason why but this has turned into a ritual for years now.

Who is that one person who never misses out on your special day?

Two people who never miss my birthday are Debattama Saha and Aksh Shah who has been my co-actors in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, if Aksh cannot make it then he would call me all day and make my day special. Saniya is always there as she is my sister and she doesn't have any option but to be with me.

Check out her celebration:

Also read: Big development! Imlie: Imlie breaks her marriage with Aditya

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com