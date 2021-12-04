EXCLUSIVE! I always wonder why I took so long: Anita Hassanandani on embracing motherhood, shares about her comeback, and more

MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face on television that doesn't need any introduction.

The diva has been slaying in her career for several years now and managed to create a name for herself in the television industry.

The Kkavyanjali actress is now a yummy mommy of a baby boy Aarav who she gave birth to earlier this year.

Anita has been away from her acting ever since then and is busy looking after her son.

The actress' social media account is filled with some beautiful moments with her darling Aarav which proves that she is having the best time of her life.

While fans await Anita's comeback, the actress has no plans, for now, to get back in action.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Anita who spoke at length about embracing motherhood, her acting, and much more.

You have embraced motherhood a few months ago, how has been the journey been for you till now?

They say that the mother gives birth but it's actually the other way around. The child gives birth to a mother. It's the most beautiful experience and I always wonder why I took so long. It is so beautiful. It is an experience of a lifetime. I am so proud that I am a mother to Aarav.

The viewers have not seen you on TV for a long time now. Are you taking a longer break after Aarav's birth?

Honestly, I don't want to do hectic shooting hours, though I do brand endorsements. I want to spend all the time with Aarav. I have been working since the age of 16. Right now, my priority is my child. So, for at least two years, I want to relish Aarav and focus on motherhood. Once he starts going to school, I'll probably get back to a regular TV show but small series with fewer days of shooting. I won't opt for a long-running TV show.

Are you looking out for experimenting with new characters whenever you come back?

Nothing as such. I just want to do good work. I have always believed in doing quality work. I want good and exciting roles. I am not looking out for anything particular. I want to play a role that challenges me as an actor.

Anita has been a part of several movies and TV shows in her long career span.

The actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5.

