EXCLUSIVE! 'I am attached to both the kids on the sets, they are adorable to work with' Krish aka Mohit Parmar gets candid about shooting with Chiku and Chutki and his love angle with Shweta in Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

In an exclusive conversation with Krish aka Mohit Parmar, we asked the actor about his experience on shooting with the kids, upcoming track and more. Check out what he had to share:

How has been working with the little kids on the set?

Working with kids is really a careful job as they are like feathers. You have to handle them with a lot of care. In just today's episode we saw how Shweta is about to fall with Chiku, though it was shot under all the positive measures but still there is that short amount of scare when we are doing scenes with the little ones. There is attachment with Chiku and Chutki, I often get an anxiety while handling them. It is a great experience.

Who have you grown attached to from the kids?

I haven't had any scene yet with Chutki, I have had many with Chiku. But she is absolutely adorable whenever I see her with Simran. I have become attached to Chiku as he is all the time with us. When I will meet Chutki, there will surely be attachment. I adore both the kids a lot and I am already attached to them.

Krish will soon have a love track with Shweta, what is your take on this?

I am still not aware about how will the story turn with Shweta, but I am really excited to see how this relationship shall unfold in front of us as well as the audience. I am really glad to see that my character has had layers in terms of Comedy scenes, where I transform into a girl, I have had a phase where I was extremely angry. As you know it is my first show, but my character has given me a lot to learn and experience. At times, I am the brat, then he turned all angry, then he got crazy in love, now he is maturing. I am loving the journey that Krish has seen.

We had exclusively revealed, Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.

We are excited to see Krish and Shweta's story, how about you all?

